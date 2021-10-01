This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
What should I do if I have mistakenly made a payment to someone?
We can try to retrieve the money for you so please give us a call on 13 30 80, or +61 2 9070 0202 if you’re overseas as soon as possible. We’re available Monday to Friday between 8am and 8pm (Sydney time), and between 8am and 6pm on weekends.
