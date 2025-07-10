How will I know when my Welcome Bonus Rate expires?

In the app and online banking, you can find your Welcome Bonus Rate expiry date for each of your accounts in the “Your rate breakdown” screen.

Your Welcome Bonus Rate period is for 4 months from when you’ve signed up, for example, if you join Ubank on 1 August, the Save account you open on joining will be eligible to earn the Welcome Bonus Rate up to and including 1 December. If you open another Save account on 15 August, you will also be eligible to earn the Welcome Bonus Rate on that account up to and including 1 December (i.e., the Welcome Bonus Rate will end 4 months after you join Ubank, not 4 months after you opened that account).

While all of your eligible individual Save accounts will have the same expiry date and Welcome Bonus Rate, your Shared Save accounts may differ.