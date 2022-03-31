What’s my current Save account interest rate?

Your total savings will be divided into different tiers, each with its own bonus interest rate. This means that different parts of your total savings may earn different rates, depending on which tier they fall into.

The Everyday Bonus Rate you’ll earn on your Save accounts will be as follows:

New tiers Interest tier Savings between Base Rate* Everyday Bonus Rate from 12/5/2026 to 05/10/2026 Everyday Bonus Rate from 06/10/2026 Tier 1 $0 to $100,000 N/A 5.10% p.a. 5.35% p.a. Tier 2 $100,000.01 to $250,000 N/A 5.10% p.a. 5.35% p.a. Tier 3 $250,000.01 to $1,000,000 N/A 5.10% p.a. 5.35% p.a. Tier 4 $1,000,000.01 and over N/A 0.00% p.a. 0.00% p.a.

*No base rate applies. If you don’t meet the Bonus Rate Criteria, you won’t earn interest for that month.

You may be eligible for a Welcome Bonus Rate if you are new to Ubank. For these rates see here.