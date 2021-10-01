What’s my current Save account interest rate?

Your Save accounts can earn our full variable rate of 1.85% p.a. when you put $200+ each month into any of your Spend or Save accounts.

This is made up of:

Base interest rate of 0.10% p.a., paid regardless of whether you meet the bonus interest criteria or not

Bonus interest rate of 1.75% p.a., paid when you put $200+ each month into any of your Spend or Save accounts.

The bonus rate is only paid on balances up to $250K per customer and you’ll need to have a Spend account to be eligible. If you close your Save account mid-month, it will not be eligible for bonus interest for that month.

If your Save account is an offset account, it will not earn interest. To learn more, you can check out our FAQ on offset accounts.