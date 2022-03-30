Can I order a replacement card?

If your Ubank Visa Debit card is damaged or doesn’t work, you can order a new one in the Ubank app or in online banking.

In the Ubank app, navigate to ‘Cards’ and swipe to the card you need to replace. Next, tap on “Replace card” and follow the prompts.

In online banking, navigate to the account that you want to replace the card for, select “Manage card” then “Replace card” and follow the prompts.

If you don’t have access to the Ubank app, you can also call us on 13 30 80, or +61 2 9070 0202 if you’re overseas. We’re available Monday to Friday between 8am and 7:30pm (Sydney time), and between 8am and 5:30pm on weekends.