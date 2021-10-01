This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
How can I take money out?
As well as transferring money between your accounts, you can:
- pay someone using a BSB and account number or PayID. If their bank supports Osko payments, the money should arrive in their account straight away
- pay a bill with BPAY
- withdraw cash from an ATM (domestic and international)
- pay with your Visa Debit card or digital wallet – Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay, as well as Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay.