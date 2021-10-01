What are ubank’s transfer limits?

Daily transfer limits apply per customer to selected transactions:

You can pay someone up to $20K per day if you’re using a BSB and account number or PayID.

You can pay a bill via BPAY® up to $10K per day.

If you need to temporarily increase this limit just give us a call on 13 30 80, or +61 2 9070 0202 if you’re overseas. We’re available Monday to Friday between 8am and 8pm (Sydney time), and between 8am and 6pm on weekends.