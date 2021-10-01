This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
What are ubank’s transfer limits?
Daily transfer limits apply per customer to selected transactions:
- You can pay someone up to $20K per day if you’re using a BSB and account number or PayID.
- You can pay a bill via BPAY® up to $10K per day.
If you need to temporarily increase this limit just give us a call on 13 30 80, or +61 2 9070 0202 if you’re overseas. We’re available Monday to Friday between 8am and 8pm (Sydney time), and between 8am and 6pm on weekends.
