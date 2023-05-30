What does my interest transaction look like in the app or Online Banking?
Any bonus interest earned will be credited to your Save account on the last day of that month.
Your transaction will state ‘Bonus Interest Activated’ – this is the total interest amount earned for the previous month including any Welcome Bonus interest (Welcome Bonus interest is a limited time offer for customers who join Ubank after 15 July 2025).
You can download your total interest summary for your accounts via the Ubank app or online banking. To find this, simply tap on ‘Profile’ then ‘Statements’.
Check out our FAQ on How do I earn bonus interest.