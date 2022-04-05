How can I request the return of my Unclaimed Money?

To reclaim your funds from ASIC you’ll need to call us to complete re-verification on 13 30 80 (or +612 9070 0202 if you’re overseas). We’re available between 8am and 7:30pm Monday to Friday, and between 8am and 5:30pm on Saturday and Sunday (Sydney time).

Once we’ve re-verified you, we can reclaim the funds from ASIC on your behalf and send the money to an eligible account of your choosing. Please note that the eligible account must be under the same name as your closed Ubank account(s).