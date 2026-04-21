How do I order a physical Visa Debit card for my Spend or Shared Spend account?

You can order a physical Visa Debit card for your Spend or Shared Spend account at any time using the Ubank App, or by calling us.


In the Ubank App:

  1. Open the Ubank App
  2. Go to Cards
  3. Select Order physical card
  4. Check and confirm your mailing address
  5. Submit your request

Once ordered, your card will be sent to the address you’ve confirmed.


By calling us:

If you’re unable to order a card in the app, our team can help and are available between 8am and 7:30pm Monday to Friday, and between 8am and 5:30pm on Saturday and Sunday (Sydney time).

If you’re in Australia, call: 13 30 80

If you’re overseas, call: +61 2 9070 0202

There is no minimum requirement or fee for a customer to request a card.