How do I order a physical Visa Debit card for my Spend or Shared Spend account?
You can order a physical Visa Debit card for your Spend or Shared Spend account at any time using the Ubank App, or by calling us.
In the Ubank App:
- Open the Ubank App
- Go to Cards
- Select Order physical card
- Check and confirm your mailing address
- Submit your request
Once ordered, your card will be sent to the address you’ve confirmed.
By calling us:
If you’re unable to order a card in the app, our team can help and are available between 8am and 7:30pm Monday to Friday, and between 8am and 5:30pm on Saturday and Sunday (Sydney time).
If you’re in Australia, call: 13 30 80
If you’re overseas, call: +61 2 9070 0202
There is no minimum requirement or fee for a customer to request a card.