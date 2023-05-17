Do I need to tell Ubank I’m travelling overseas or making international transactions?
If you are going overseas, let us know when and where you are going. This helps reduce the chance of your transactions getting blocked. You can notify us in the app.
Please note there are some locations where you won’t be able to access your accounts due to international sanctions.
If your card gets blocked whilst travelling, please call +61 2 9070 0202 at any time.
If you lose your card on your travels, lock your card in the app then give us a call on +61 2 9070 0202.