What’s the difference between a Spend, Bills and Save account?
- Your Spend account is your everyday transaction account that lets you transfer money and make purchases using the linked Visa Debit card or your digital wallet. To find out more, check out our Spend page.
- Your Bills account is a separate transaction account with a digital Visa Debit card that is designed to be used to pay your reoccurring bills – you always have this money set aside. To find out more, check out our Bills page.
- Your Save account is there to help you achieve your savings goals with the ability to earn Bonus Interest. To find out more, check out our Save page.