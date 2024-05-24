Can I send money directly from my Save account to another bank?
You won’t be able to set up the below outbound payments directly from your Save accounts:
- Transfer money to another Australian bank account using our app or online banking
- Pay a bill with BPAY using our app or online banking
- Authorise payment agreements using PayTo
- Set up a direct debit to another Australian bank account
You will be able to do the above by transferring to any of your Spend or Bills accounts using our Ubank app or online banking.
Existing Ubank home loan repayments and existing scheduled BPAY payments will continue as normal.