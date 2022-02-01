Where can I find how much interest I earned for the previous financial year?

Your Save account statement for June will show the total interest earned in the last financial year. You can also see your interest earned during the current and most recent financial year.

In the app, select your Save account and tap the settings icon on the top right and then choose “Statements”.

If you’re using online banking, select the account you’d like a statement for, then select “View statements” from the left-hand menu.

Customers who have upgraded to our new experience will also need to view their previous ubank products statements. The closing statement for your old ubank accounts will provide the interest earned there. Your interest earned is the total of these statements.

If you need information on a closed account, please call us on 13 30 80 (or +612 9070 0202 if you’re overseas). We’re available between 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday, and between 8am and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday (Sydney time).