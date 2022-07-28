Where can I find how much interest I earned for the previous financial year?

Your interest summary will show the total interest earned in the current and previous financial year across all your Save and Shared Save account(s).

To access your interest summary through the app:

Tap on the ‘Profile’ tab in top bar of your screen.

Select ‘Statements’.

Download your Interest Summary from the ‘EOFY statements’ section.

To access your interest summary through online banking:

From the dashboard, select any of your Save or Shared Save accounts.

On the left-hand side, click ‘View statements’.

On the left-hand side, click the download icon next to ‘Interest Summary’.

Gross interest refers to interest earned. This may be different to the interest amount paid into your account if for example you have not provided your TFN or TFN exemption (as your accounts may then be subject to withholding tax for all or part of the financial year). To see how much withholding tax has been withheld from your Save or Shared Save account(s), please review your June statements.

If you have closed all of your Ubank account(s) and need this information, please call us on 13 30 80 (or +612 9070 0202 if you’re overseas). We’re available between 8am and 7:30pm Monday to Friday, and between 8am and 5:30pm on Saturday and Sunday (Sydney time).