What is a credential manager?

A credential manager, such as iCloud keychain or Google Authenticator, is like a personal assistant for your passwords and other important login details. Credential managers deal with your passkeys in a secure, encrypted format and allow your credentials to be synchronised across your devices.

Keep in mind that some credential managers may require a minimum operating system version to enable device-based passkey support.

Where possible Ubank encourages setting the vault lock timeout to immediate and to lock the vault on device lock.

Keep reading on saving a passkey to a shared credential manager.