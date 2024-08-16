How can I find out more about the new card designs?



Why does my digital card look different to my physical card?

We’ve updated our card designs for a fresh new look and to introduce new sustainability and accessibility features.

The new designs are being rolled out to mobile wallets, our app and online banking now. You’ll receive the updated physical card design the next time it’s due for replacement.

Do all my existing cards still work?

Yes, there will be no changes to how your physical or your digital cards will work. You can keep using them the way you always have.

Why is my Shared Spend card no longer purple?

As we’ve launched more account types, we’re updating our cards to have a more consistent look.

To make sure it’s still easy to tell the difference between your Spend and Shared Spend cards, we’ve added labels as well as being different colour tones.

I’ve just received a new physical card. What are the raised dots and the notch for?

These are part of our new accessibility features and to make it easier to tell the difference between your Spend and Shared Spend cards.

The round notch out of the side of the card helps you know it’s a debit card and the dots tell you whether it’s a Spend (1 dot) or Shared Spend (2 dots) card.

Can I still get the old card designs?

No, only the new card designs will be available from now on.

Why can’t I see the new card designs in the app?

We’ll be rolling out the new design over the coming weeks. Make sure your app is updated to the latest version to see the new designs there, but everywhere else will update automatically.