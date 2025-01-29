How can I manage my passkeys in the Ubank app?

To manage your passkeys in the Ubank banking app, follow these steps:

Go to ‘Profile’ from the Home dashboard. Select ‘Security & login’ Select ‘Passkeys’ to access the passkey management settings.

Here you can either “Add a passkey” or “Remove passkey” depending on what you have saved in your device settings. Keep in mind that there might be restrictions on certain devices or sessions that have been recently modified in security settings.

Find out more on how to delete a passkey.