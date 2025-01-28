Why am I unable to delete my current passkey?

You can’t delete the passkey you used to log in to an active session. This would result in the removal of your secure login credentials for the app.

You can only remove other passkeys in your list that are not currently being used.

There are 2 ways to delete a passkey. One is by accessing your password manager where the passkey was initially saved, and deleting it from there.

Or, to delete a passkey from the Ubank app navigate to: Profile > Security & login > Remove Passkey.

If you can’t do the above, please reach out to our support team for assistance with removing the public key from our end.

Keep reading on why Ubank is asking for biometric as a login.