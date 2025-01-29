Why is Ubank asking me to log in with biometric when I unlock my device using a different method (e.g. pincode)?

Your passkey may use a biometric, even if you use a pincode to unlock your device. This is because your device may prioritise biometric over a pincode as a passkey.

Different credential managers will have different login configurations and prioritise different login methods. This is set by the manager or device manufacturer rather than Ubank directly.

When logging in to your Ubank app, the method presented may depend on what is configured on your device.

Google Password Manager : Google Password Manager prefers configured biometrics (fingerprint or face) whenever possible. In case biometric authentication fails or biometrics are not configured, it will offer alternative login methods such as “Use PIN” or “Use Pattern.”

: Google Password Manager prefers configured biometrics (fingerprint or face) whenever possible. In case biometric authentication fails or biometrics are not configured, it will offer alternative login methods such as “Use PIN” or “Use Pattern.” Apple Passwords (iCloud Keychain) : Apple Passwords will prioritise biometrics (face ID or touch ID) if set up. If biometric authentication fails or is not configured, it will default to the standard “PIN” screen unlock. If you prefer not to use biometrics you can deregister in device settings.

: Apple Passwords will prioritise biometrics (face ID or touch ID) if set up. If biometric authentication fails or is not configured, it will default to the standard “PIN” screen unlock. If you prefer not to use biometrics you can deregister in device settings. Samsung Pass : Samsung Pass mandates biometrics (fingerprint or face) for authentication without alternate login methods. You can avoid biometrics by deregistering them through the device settings.

: Samsung Pass mandates biometrics (fingerprint or face) for authentication without alternate login methods. You can avoid biometrics by deregistering them through the device settings. Third-Party Credential Managers: Third-party credential managers primarily use a master password or passphrase as an encryption key. In addition, these managers may support device biometrics or two-factor authentication if enabled. Refer to the specific support documentation for your chosen credential manager for setting up a secure and convenient unlock method.

Find out more on why an Android device might sometimes be slow or fail to find a passkey.