What’s a Bills account?
A transaction account designed to help you manage your bills more easily. It’ll allow you to:
- Separate your money for any bills away from your everyday Spend account (so you don’t accidentally spend it).
- Pay expenses straight from your Bills account using whichever method you prefer, digital-only debit card, direct debit, PayTo, BPAY or Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT).
- Budget for any bills that are going to occur within your pay cycle.
- Add bills to the Bill Planner to view how much you’ll need to set aside into the Bills account each pay cycle for recurring bills.