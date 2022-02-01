How do I change the name listed on my ubank account(s)?

If you’ve changed your name and would like to update your details, please call us on 13 30 80 (or +612 9070 0202 if you’re overseas). We’re available Monday-Friday, 8am-8pm and Saturday & Sunday, 8am-6pm (Sydney time).

Note: Make sure to have supporting identification in your new name handy, as we’ll ask you to provide this to us. This can be: