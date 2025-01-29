What do I need to set up a passkey?
Your passkey unlock methods available to log in to the Ubank app is configured by your iOS or Android device settings.
To set up a passkey with Ubank you must:
- Have a device that supports and is upgraded to iOS 16.4 or later / Android 11 or later
- Update to the latest version of the Ubank app
- Make sure you’ve set a screen lock (like fingerprint or Face ID) on your device
- To use face or fingerprint, make sure you allow this in your device settings
- For iOS, turn on ‘AutoFill Passwords and Passkey’ in your device settings and make sure to have one AutoFill method turned on
- For Android, have autofill service enabled in the passwords & accounts settings
Explore more on how to add a passkey as a login for the Ubank app.