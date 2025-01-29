How do I add a passkey as a log in for the Ubank app?

To add a passkey for signing in to your Ubank app, follow these steps:

Go to ‘Profile” from the dashboard. Select ‘Security & login’ from the menu. Select ‘Passkeys’ Tap on “Add a passkey” button to create a passkey.

You have the flexibility to create up to 4 passkeys for added security.

Please note: Ensure that you have set a screen lock on your device, such as a fingerprint or Face ID, for added protection. It is recommended to set up at least a PIN as a backup security measure. Some devices may require a backup security method, and in the absence of biometrics, it will default to the last form of security left, such as a PIN, pattern, or password.

Keep reading on how to change passkey method.