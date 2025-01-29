How can I change the method (e.g. fingerprint, face, PIN, or pattern) I use to log in with my passkey?
You can change the unlock method (fingerprint, face, PIN, or pattern) used to access your Ubank passkey in your device settings.
Changing your screen unlock method doesn’t mean you need to recreate a passkey on your app, as this will automatically update.
For guidance on removing a passkey from your account, please refer to the section “How do I manage my passkeys?“.
For guidance on how to change the unlock method used to access your Ubank passkey, refer to your device manufacturer.