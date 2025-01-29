Why am I getting this message on my Apple device that login is temporarily unavailable?

You may receive a message on your Apple device like this: “Login Temporarily Unavailable – Your iPhone is still verifying the Ubank app. Try to log in again in a few minutes”.

This means your phone is running a security verification process. This usually happens immediately but in rare times can take up to 24 hours.

Because this verification step is performed by the iOS operating system, Ubank can’t say how long this may take.

Find out more on if passkeys are linked to a mobile number.