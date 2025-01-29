How do passkeys work?

A passkey is a secret key that unlocks after your device verifies it’s really you trying to log in. Your passkey could use various methods to verify it’s you, including:

Facial or fingerprint recognition (known as Biometrics)

Screen locks like PIN or swipe pattern

Password managers or credential managers

Once your device has verified it’s you, it will then unlock a secret key which will log you into the app. Unlocking the secret key is a hidden process that you won’t see happen. You’ll only see the verification step.

Keep reading on why Ubank have introduced passkeys.