How do I log in to online banking?

To log into ubank online banking, head to our login page and enter your mobile number. You’ll then be asked to set up a password for online banking by either calling us or using your Visa Debit card if it’s already activated. You’ll need to enter this password each time you log into ubank online banking, as well as the security code we’ll send to your mobile (so keep your mobile handy).

If you are also using original ubank products, you can still see them by using your email address when logging in to online banking. Using your email address will show your original ubank products in online banking, while using your mobile number will show your current ubank products.

If you have issues logging in, give us a call on 13 30 80 (or +612 9070 0202 if you’re overseas). We’re available between 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday, and between 8am and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday (Sydney time).