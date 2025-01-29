Is my passkey linked to my mobile number, what if I change my mobile number?

Your Ubank passkeys are not linked to your mobile number, and changing your registered mobile number with Ubank will not affect your passkeys.

Although Ubank uses your login mobile number as the display name for your created passkeys for convenience, you have the flexibility to change this display name at any time. If you choose to modify the display name of your passkey, you can update it in your selected credential manager.

Your Ubank passkey is also not tied to your mobile carrier. This means that you can safely change carriers, change your number, or disable your carrier without impacting your ability to log in to the Ubank app using your passkey.

Discover more on do all Ubank customers use passkeys as a login.