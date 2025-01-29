Why does my Android device sometimes fail or is slow to find my passkey when I try to log in?
If you encounter issues with Google Password Manager failing to find your passkey on your Android device, it may be due to an Android issue. This is triggered by having multiple Google accounts logged in on devices running older versions of Google Play Services.
To address this, follow these steps:
- Go to “Device Settings” -> “Security and Privacy” -> “System and Updates” -> “Google Play system update” and “Security Update” to complete a Google Play System Update.
- Consider removing secondary Google and Gmail accounts signed into the device, as this can help resolve the issue.
Third-Party Credential Manager:
To troubleshoot any Android device issues on a third-party credential manager, follow these steps:
- Perform a Google Play System Update by going to “Device Settings” -> “Security and Privacy” -> “System and Updates” -> “Google Play system update” and “Security Update.”
- After updating both “Security Update” and “Google Play system update,” uninstall and reinstall your third-party credential manager.
- Re-enable the third-party credential manager as your preferred autofill service in “Passwords, Passkeys and Autofill” -> “Preferred Service.”
- Check that the third-party credential service is not in standby mode by adjusting the settings in “App battery usage” to allow background usage.
- Verify that the app is not “Archived” or “Put to sleep.”
- Note that certain options may be unavailable depending on your Android distribution.
Discover more on a temporary message on an Apple device that login is unavailable.