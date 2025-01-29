What’s the difference between passkeys and biometrics?

When you log in with biometrics, the app will just use face or fingerprint recognition to verify it’s you and log you in.

Whereas when you log in with passkeys, you are first authenticated with either your device biometrics, screen locks (PIN or swipe pattern), or credential managers (password managers or keychains). Once the passkey has verified it’s you, it will then unlock a secret key which will log you into the app.

While your passkey could use your biometric, the login options work slightly differently. Logging in with biometrics to an app can be slightly faster.

On the Ubank app, you can opt to log in with biometrics once you’ve enabled passkeys.

Read more on What happens to my passkeys when I turn on biometrics.