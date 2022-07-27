How do I set up push notifications?

You can set up push notifications in the app by Tapping on ‘Profile’ in the top bar and then select ‘Notifications & comms’. You can toggle on ‘All push Notifications’ and can control the types of notifications you’d like to see. Most of our customers choose to receive all push notifications – don’t worry, we won’t bombard you.

To help protect yourself from fraud and scams we recommend turning on push notifications for ‘Incoming and outgoing payments’, ‘Data sharing’ and ‘Account access’.