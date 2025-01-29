Why have Ubank introduced passkeys?

Phishing scams have become more prevalent and sophisticated, targeting manual credential inputs like passwords, PIN codes, as well as recovery and step-up codes sent via SMS OTP.

Ubank have, along with leading technology companies, payment providers, Australian organisations and agencies implemented passkey technology. Our approach aims to mitigate the evolving threat landscape and help ensure the security of our customers.

Passkeys offer a simple and secure method for logging into the Ubank app, and provides an additional layer of defence against phishing attacks and scams.

Read more on how your passkey is safeguarded.