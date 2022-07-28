How do I dispute a transaction on my account?

We can help with transactions in your account you don’t recognise.



What is a transaction dispute?

A transaction dispute occurs when you question a transaction on your ubank account.

If the issue falls under one of the following categories, you may be able to raise a dispute:

Multiple charges have been made for the same purchase.

You were charged the wrong amount for a purchase.

You did not receive goods and/or services you paid for.

A pending transaction will need to settle before we can help.



Before you lodge a transaction dispute

If you see an unfamiliar or incorrect transaction on your account, before you lodge a transaction dispute check for the following:

Confirm your shared account holder didn’t make the transaction.

Search online to see if the unrecognised name is linked to a business you bought from.

Check the purchase is not from a few days ago, as there can be delays between payment and the transaction displaying.

Get more details about the transaction by logging into other payment gateways such as PayPal, App Store, Google Play, Shopify or Uber.

Contact the merchant directly. Sometimes, this can be the fastest way to resolve the issue.

You can see the transaction and merchant details by selecting the transaction in the ubank app or in online banking.



How to raise a transaction dispute

Contact us on 13 30 80 (or +612 9070 0202 if you’re overseas) if you don’t recognise a transaction or believe it was unauthorised.

We’re available between 8am and 7:30pm Monday to Friday and between 8am and 5:30pm on Saturday and Sunday (Sydney time).

Get in touch as soon as possible so that we can work to resolve your transaction dispute quickly.



What happens after you raise a transaction dispute

After you lodge your transaction dispute:

We’ll provide you with a case reference number via email.

If the transaction is considered fraudulent, we may replace your card to protect your account.

We’ll be in touch within 7 business days if we need more information.

We’ll aim to reach an outcome within 45 days, and we will let you know if we need more time.

You’ll get an email with the outcome of the dispute. If successful, we’ll credit the relevant ubank account.



What you need to do next: