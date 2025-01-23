How can I cancel a direct debit or recurring card payment?

Get in touch with the merchant first to try and cancel your arrangement with them. If you are unsuccessful or if it’s a complicated request, then give us a call.

To submit a cancellation request over the phone, have the following details ready:

your full account name

your card or account details

the merchant name/ID

date of last debit

payment amount

Important things to know about cancelling direct debits

There are some other steps you may need to take before your payment arrangement is cancelled. Please read the below carefully.

Your contract with the merchant

Cancelling your direct debit does not cancel your contract with the merchant.

If you still have a valid contract with a merchant and you’ve cancelled a direct debit, you’ll need to make alternate payment arrangements with them. Or if you no longer require their services, you’ll have to cancel your agreement with them directly where possible.

Payment arrangements with us

If you’re trying to cancel a direct debit for a Ubank home loan, the easiest thing to do is to call us with the relevant details.