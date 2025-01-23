How can I cancel a direct debit or recurring card payment?
Get in touch with the merchant first to try and cancel your arrangement with them. If you are unsuccessful or if it’s a complicated request, then give us a call.
To submit a cancellation request over the phone, have the following details ready:
- your full account name
- your card or account details
- the merchant name/ID
- date of last debit
- payment amount
Important things to know about cancelling direct debits
There are some other steps you may need to take before your payment arrangement is cancelled. Please read the below carefully.
Your contract with the merchant
Cancelling your direct debit does not cancel your contract with the merchant.
If you still have a valid contract with a merchant and you’ve cancelled a direct debit, you’ll need to make alternate payment arrangements with them. Or if you no longer require their services, you’ll have to cancel your agreement with them directly where possible.
Payment arrangements with us
If you’re trying to cancel a direct debit for a Ubank home loan, the easiest thing to do is to call us with the relevant details.