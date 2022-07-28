What should I do if my Visa Debit card is lost or stolen?

You should immediately report your card lost or stolen in the Ubank app or online banking. We’ll cancel your existing card and order you a new one right away.

In the Ubank app, navigate to ‘Cards’ and swipe to the card you need to replace. Next, tap on “Replace card” and follow the prompts.

In online banking, navigate to the account that you want to replace the card for, select “Manage card” then “Replace card” and follow the prompts.

You can also give us a call on 13 30 80 (or +612 9070 0202 if you’re overseas).