What are passkeys?

Passkeys are a simple and secure way of logging into apps and websites without using or needing to remember a password. Passkeys can use your device screen lock, biometrics, or credential manager.

Your passkey unlock method uses your device unlock settings or credential manager. To use biometrics such as fingerprint or facial recognition as a passkey, set this as your unlock method in your device settings.

If using a credential manager you can set your vault unlock mechanism in the settings of your credential manager app.

Passkeys are more resistant than passwords to phishing and scams, and you can synchronise the same passkey to log in to the Ubank app on your trusted devices. They are the latest evolution of secure login methods.

Read more on how passkeys work and discover how to manage passkeys in the Ubank app.