What is the difference between a direct debit, recurring card payment and scheduled payment?

A direct debit is a payment arrangement that allows an authorised merchant, business or organisation to collect payments directly from your Spend or Bills account. When you agree to a direct debit arrangement, you give that merchant, business or organisation authority to debit your account.

A recurring card payment is a regular payment from your debit card to pay an authorised merchant, business or organisation. These payments are set up using your card details rather than your BSB and account number.

A scheduled payment is a payment from your Ubank account that you schedule to take place on a future date.