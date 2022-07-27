How can I get a statement for my account?

To get an account statement, log in to the app or online banking.

If you’re using the Ubank app, select the account you’d like a statement for, then tap the settings icon on the top right and choose ‘Statements’. Alternatively, check out the ‘Profile’ tab in the top bar and tap on the ‘Statements’ to continue.

If you’re using online banking, select the account you’d like a statement for, then select ‘View statements’ from the left-hand menu.

You can also choose to download your statement as either a PDF or CSV file in both our app and online banking.