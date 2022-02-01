Why are my credits / direct debits no longer being redirected to my ubank account?

As a part of the upgrade to our new banking experience we have assisted in redirecting certain payments that had been sent to original ubank accounts. From 04th August 2023 we will no longer be redirecting these payments, Any future payments set up to come in or out of your old ubank account will be rejected.

You will need update any payments to your new BSB (670-864) and your account number. This includes any direct debits or credits going in or out of your old ubank account.

You can view transactions and update payments by logging into your purple ubank app or Online Banking.