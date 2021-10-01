This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
Where can I see my home loan interest rate?
When you select your home loan account in either the app or online banking, we’ll let you know your interest rate (along with details of your next repayment).
In the app, select the cog on the right-hand side of the screen, next to your BSB and account number.
In online banking, select “Loan details” from the left-hand side menu, underneath your BSB and account number.