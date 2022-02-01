This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
How do I set up a PayTo agreement?
You can set up a PayTo payment agreement with a participating merchant by providing your ubank BSB and account number or PayID. The merchant will then send a payment agreement that will have details of the relevant payment terms such as the amount and frequency. You can then review and approve the agreement in your mobile app. Once approved, the merchant can debit your account.