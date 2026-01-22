What are the disadvantages of offset accounts?

There aren’t too many disadvantages to having offset accounts. Offsets are only available as part of Ubank’s Flex Variable Home Loan. This loan has the same interest rates as our Neat Variable Home Loan (as at Nov 2025), but comes with an annual fee of $250. That means the comparison rate is slightly different.

It’s worth considering if you’ll have enough savings after buying property to get value out of your offsets. If avoiding annual fees is more important to you than the flexibility and potential savings of having offset accounts, then a loan without offsets might be a better option for you.