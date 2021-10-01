This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
How do you apply for an investment property loan?
The application process for an investment loan is mostly the same as applying for an owner-occupier loan. You’ll provide details of your income, expenses, assets, and liabilities, and we’ll value the property.
For an investment loan, you’ll also need to provide details of your rental income and expenses associated with your investment, such as maintenance costs, property management fees, etc.