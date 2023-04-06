How do you apply for an investment property loan?
Whether it be your first or next investment loan, we’ve made applying online simple. Visit our apply now page to get started on your online application.
Make sure you have the right info handy for when you choose to apply. We’ll need details about your income (including any rental income), expenses (including the investment property expenses), assets and liabilities.
For more info on our loans, refer to our website.
Haven’t yet found the right investment property? Apply for a pre-approval today.