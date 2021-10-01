This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
Does an offset account earn interest?
Both your Spend and Save accounts can offset your variable rate Own home loan. If you swap your Save account to be an offset account mid-month, you will forfeit the bonus interest but still receive the base rate for that month. Your other option is to wait till the first day of the next month to swap your Save account to be an offset account.