This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
How often can I make repayments?
The frequency of your repayments depends on the loan you’ve signed up to.
If you’re on a variable loan repaying principal and interest (P&I), your repayments can be made on a weekly, fortnightly or monthly basis. Just give us a call on 13 30 80 to change your repayment frequency.
If you’re on a variable loan repaying interest only (IO), you can only have your repayments deducted on a monthly basis.
You can make additional payments whenever you want for free if you’re on a variable loan. If you’re on a fixed loan, you can make additional payments up to $20K during your fixed term at no charge.