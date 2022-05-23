How often can I make repayments?

The frequency of your repayments depends on the loan you’ve signed up to.

If you’re on a variable or fixed loan repaying principal and interest (P&I), your repayments can be made on a weekly, fortnightly or monthly basis. Just give us a call on 13 30 80 to change your repayment frequency.

If you’re on a variable or fixed loan repaying interest only (IO), you can only have your repayments deducted at the beginning of the month.

You can make additional payments whenever you want at no extra cost if you’re on a variable loan. If you’re on a fixed loan, you can make additional payments up to $20K during your fixed term at no extra cost.