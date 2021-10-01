How often can I make repayments?

The frequency of your repayments depends on the loan you’ve signed up to.

If you’re on a variable loan repaying principal and interest (P&I), your repayments can be made on a weekly, fortnightly or monthly basis. Just give us a call on 13 30 80 to change your repayment frequency.

If you’re on a variable loan repaying interest only (IO), you can only have your repayments deducted on a monthly basis.

You can make additional payments whenever you want for free if you’re on a variable loan. If you’re on a fixed loan, you can make additional payments up to $20K during your fixed term at no charge.