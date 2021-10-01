This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
What is negative and positive gearing?
Negative gearing is when the costs of your investment property are more than the income you receive. These costs can include insurance, property management fees, and interest on your investment loan. Positive gearing is when the rental income from the property is higher than your yearly total costs associated with owning the property.