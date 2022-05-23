Why do I need to provide my insurance details with my loan documentation?
We’ll need to know your property is sufficiently insured before settlement can occur.
If you’re purchasing a new property, your property will become your responsibility as soon as you exchange contracts.
If you own or are planning to own a property, that is free from a body corporate, then a building insurance policy will be required. Otherwise, where the property is under strata, you may need to supply the body corporate strata insurance.