Any number of additional repayments can be made towards your Neat variable or Flex variable loan. When making an additional repayment, the funds will appear as available funds in your redraw facility.

You can make up to an additional $20K in repayments on your Flex fixed loan, before you may incur a break cost fee. Additional repayments will also appear as available funds in your redraw facility. Give us a call on 13 30 80 if you’d like to obtain a break cost quote during our opening hours.