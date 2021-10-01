This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
How long will the home loan application take?
The online application takes around 20 minutes. For assisted applications, the call can take up to an hour.
We typically have an up to 5 business days turnaround time for approval unless we need any additional info. From formal approval to settlement usually takes approximately 2 – 4 weeks. The exact time depends on which bank you’re refinancing from and when the discharge authority to the other bank is submitted.