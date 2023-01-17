How can I arrange the discharge request for my refinance application?

When refinancing your loan, your current lender and Ubank will work together to pay the current loan out with the proceeds of your new loan.

Once your Ubank loan is approved, we’ll help you start the discharge process with your current lender. Each lender’s discharge process can look different, so we’ll make sure to let you know the relevant steps you’ll need to take with your specific lender.

For more info on how to begin your refinance application, book a call with us.