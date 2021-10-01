How do I get and return my loan documents?

Your loan documents will outline your loan offer, terms and conditions and other key information related to getting a ubank home loan.

The login for your loan documents will be emailed to you via Digidocs. When you click on the login link, you will receive an SMS code to review and sign these documents digitally. You’ll need to sign and accept your offer in 120 days – we’ll also include your loan offer expiry date on the first page of your loan offer.

We sometimes require original documents to be posted to us in order to finalise settlement. For example, you might need to post your mortgage documents to us depending on which state your property is in. We’ll notify you when you’ve been formally approved on all the documents you need for settlement.